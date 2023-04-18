UAE travel: Now, all residents can apply for Japan visas online

The Japanese government also announced that starting May 8, travellers no longer need to provide proof of Covid-19 vaccination or a negative PCR test

Kamikochi, Nagano Prefecture, in Japan

By Web Desk Published: Tue 18 Apr 2023, 7:14 PM

All UAE residents who are required to obtain visas to visit Japan no longer have to go to consulate-general in Dubai or the embassy in Abu Dhabi. Now, the application can be done online.

Since November 2022, UAE nationals have not been required to apply for visas to visit Japan. The full visa waiver for Emiratis has been successful, and now, this new measure will ease travel for many other residents of the country.

Japanese authorities on Tuesday announced that effective immediately, UAE residents may now apply for an eVisa through a dedicated website. Here's how the new paperless process goes:

Log into https://www.evisa.mofa.go.jp.

Upon successful submission, a digital confirmation visa will be sent to the applicant.

When entering Japan immigration, the eVisa holder needs to simply log on to the Japan eVISA website and show the visa.

No screenshots or printouts of the page will be accepted.

For further details on how to apply online, check out the instructional video on the platform.

This digital process has also been rolled out for residents of Saudi Arabia.

Additionally, the Japanese government has announced that it will cease Covid-19-related entry requirements to the country from May 8. This means travellers no longer need to provide proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test from May 8 onwards.

Travel has also been eased for Qatari nationals, who can now have their passports registered at Japanese embassies, consulate-generals or consulates. Upon registration, applicants will then receive a 'Visa Waiver Registration' seal within their passport, which will entitle them to multiple short-term stays in Japan without a need for a visa for a period of 3 years (or expiration date of the passport).

Kobashi Daisuke, executive director of the Japan National Tourism Organisation (JNTO) in Dubai, said: “I am delighted with the commencement of the online applications for short-term stay visas in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, as well as the visa waiver arrangements for short–term stay for Qatari nationals, as it will ease the process to visit Japan for touristic purposes.

"It is also especially timely as these measures have been activated in time for Eid travel, with visitors to Japan in the months of April and May able to enjoy and make the most of the spectacular spring climate and striking new green verdant landscapes."

Travel to Japan from GCC countries has been steadily increasing, making it one of the few international markets showing post-Covid recovery levels, Daisuke said.

Current figures even surpassed the number of visitors in 2019. "With further resumption of the Japan routes by major airlines, I am confident that the upward demand for travelling to Japan will continue," he added.

