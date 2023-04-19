UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Eid holidays 2023: Five things to do in Dubai

Dubai offers many activities for residents during the long holiday

Published: Wed 19 Apr 2023, 10:23 AM

Last updated: Wed 19 Apr 2023, 10:24 AM

ALSO READ:


Latest Videos

  • Category

  • Sort By

Is Binge eating the new coping mechanism?

videos

Is Binge eating the new coping mechanism?

In popular imagination, eating disorders are synonymous with stress eating. The problem is far deeper, though. Ashamed of how they appear, many youngsters are binging on food only to force it out of their bodies. Listen to the full Khaleej Times Life podcast on Spotify, Amazon, Apple podcast and YouTube

videos