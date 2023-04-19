Eid Al Fitr: 14 staycations to try around UAE

From idyllic escapes to vibrant getaways, there are plenty of options to consider

by Enid Grace Parker Published: Wed 19 Apr 2023, 10:27 AM Last updated: Wed 19 Apr 2023, 10:46 AM

Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Beach Resort

This Eid Al Fitr, treat yourself and your family to the ultimate staycation as you enjoy a stunning 1.5 km private beach and some memorable experiences. You can choose from five different types of rooms and suites. And don't forget your furry friend - the resort offers dog-friendly rooms too! Relax and rejuvenate at the spa, complete with nine treatment rooms, Moroccan baths, Jacuzzi, sauna and steam rooms. Take personalized wellness classes, have a dip in one of the eight swimming pools or enjoy water sports. The Tree House kids club and The Hide teens club offer a world of fun for the young ones, while adults can explore notable attractions such as the world's longest zipline and Ras Al Khaimah National Museum. Call 056 992 9631.

Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi

The All Inclusive All Exclusive Eid Staycation is designed for guests to enjoy award-winning cuisines, luxurious stays in stylish scenic accommodations, energetic entertainment, fun-packed activities and an exemplary display of Turkish hospitality. UAE residents can indulge in an irresistible offer of a 20% discount on the resort's deluxe all-inclusive stay packages during Eid and throughout summer. With stunning views of the pristine white sands and shimmering blue waters of the Arabian Gulf, the venue will surely captivate you. Prices start from Dh1225 per person per night, 2-night minimum stay. Available till September 30. Call 02 492 2222.

Address Grand Creek Harbour

Located in the most picturesque of locales overlooking the azure waters of Dubai Creek, the hotel has an exciting offer for the upcoming long weekend. UAE residents that book a stay during Eid al-Fitr at this waterfront spectacle will enjoy 30% off. Till April 30. Call 04 2758899.

Occidental Al Jaddaf

Guests can enjoy a relaxing getaway and create cherished memories with loved ones. The exquisite hotel offers Spanish hospitality at its finest, with world-class amenities and an amazing ambience. April 20-23. Book any room category with the code ILOAJ15 and receive a 15% discount when booking exclusively through barcelo.com

The H Dubai

Experience Dubai at its finest with this incredible staycation deal. Enjoy 20% off room rates with free upgrade, complimentary breakfast and more. Relax and unwind at the stunning Mandara Spa and drink and dine in some of the finest restaurants in town, from Play to trendy poolside spot Glow. You can also utilise the complimentary shuttle service to visit bustling beachfront spots La Mer and Dubai Outlet Mall. Call 04 5018644.

Cheval Maison - The Palm Dubai

Situated on the iconic Palm Jumeirah, the newly opened venue is the ideal Eid getaway. The property is within footsteps of Nakheel Mall and close to popular attraction The View, as well as lively restaurants and scenic beaches. Choose from one, two and three bedroom units, or an elegantly appointed three-bedroom penthouse. With fully equipped kitchens, private terraces or balconies, it’s the perfect place to unwind. Guests can also benefit from a range of facilities including a rooftop pool and terrace, fitness centre and private parking. Situated nearby, the Palm Monorail provides easy access to the metro system. From Dh555 per night. Till August 31. Visit https://www.chevalcollection.com/cheval-maison-the-palm/

Sheraton Dubai Creek Hotel & Towers

Enter a world of luxury at this five-star hotel located on the stunning banks of the Dubai Creek. Guests can avail of a 15% discount throughout Eid Al Fitr on room prices along with a complimentary breakfast. Enjoy the comfort and convenience of a prime location just minutes away from the likes of Dubai Mall, Burj Khalifa, and the Dubai Fountain. Boasting seven restaurants, a fitness centre and a rooftop pool, guests will be spoiled for choice throughout their stay. Call 04 228 1111 and quote the code ZJL.

Canal Central Hotel Business Bay

Enjoy a stay with your family at the luxurious 5-star hotel located along the famous Dubai Canal. Avail of a 37% discount on the best available rate (Promo Code: CAMP-EID2023). Email reservations.cc@central-hotels.com

Hampton by Hilton Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah

From April 21-23, Hampton by Hilton Marjan Island is celebrating with a spectacular roster of entertainment and unbeatable offers from its celebrated dining outlets CLAW BBQ and Karma Kafé by Buddha-Bar, as well as Eid festivities at the beach, including fire shows, belly dancing and Tanoura dance shows, a live singer and saxophonist and magicians for the little ones. Guests staycationing can enjoy 20% off at CLAW BBQ and Karma Kafé by Buddha-Bar. Call 07 209 0090.

Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort

The eco-conscious resort invites guests to indulge in luxury as they experience island life in quiet sophistication and understated luxury coupled with an array of signature dining and wellness experiences via its ‘Exceptional Staycation'. UAE residents can avail of up to 40 off on stays with spa credit, complimentary dining and more. For more information, visit www.jumeirah.com/exceptional-staycation

The First Collection at Jumeirah Village Circle

Enjoy a staycation in a memorable high end setting located in the buzzing district of JVC. The rooms offer a blend between style and ultimate comfort combined with uninterrupted sky-high views of the city. Enjoy meals at signature restaurant Village Bistro serving up delicious BBQs, the vibrant Latino Santè Ria Bar & Restaurant and Risen, for perfectly baked croissants and freshly brewed coffee. Alternatively, dive into Arabic culture and cuisine at Aaliya Lounge. A deluxe room is priced from Dh230 per night (including breakfast). Visit https://www.thefirstcollection.ae/jvc/special-offers/eid-staycation/

Grand Mercure Hotel and Residences Dubai

Celebrate Eid in style and experience the finest Emirati traditions and unparalleled Arabian hospitality with an unforgettable staycation for a starting price of Dh460 net per night that includes a complimentary breakfast, among other offers. Located in the heart of the city, with easy access to tourist destinations such as The Dubai Mall, Burj Khalifa, Dubai Frame and Dubai Festival City Mall, the venue offers guests an array of experiences enriched by traditional UAE rituals, customs and culture. April 20-25. Email ha103-re@accor.com

Tilal Liwa Hotel, Abu Dhabi

Valid from April 21-24, the Eid Desert Getaway gives guests the perfect opportunity to relax in a serene environment, surrounded by sand dunes and clear skies. Take part in a number of activities like quad biking or sandboarding, or enjoy the resort’s facilities to the max, with rejuvenating experiences at the Body & Soul Spa and memorable stargazing nights outdoors. Priced at Dh799 & Dh999. Email reservations.tilal@danathotels.com

Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown

The boutique destination is offering a relaxing staycation for two starting at a price of Dh549 for stays during April 20-23. Bookings over two nights or more receive complimentary breakfast for two at Open Sesame as well as 25% off in any of the dining outlets within the hotel. Showcasing a distinct fusion of Dubai’s modern Downtown and the Old Dubai neighbourhoods, the unique art hotel offers a world of creative contrasts. Located five minutes from Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa, it boasts views of the skyline and Creek Harbour offering comfortable rooms and suites, each uniquely designed to reflect the surrounding neighbourhood. Call 04 2102222.