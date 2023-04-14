UAE weather: Temperatures to drop; dusty, cloudy day ahead

Moderate to fresh winds will blow, strong at times, over the sea causing blowing dust and sand, reducing horizontal visibility

By Web Desk Published: Fri 14 Apr 2023, 6:18 AM

The day will be dusty to partly cloudy with a chance of some convective clouds formation over some eastern and southern areas, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

Moderate to fresh winds will blow, strong at times, over the sea causing blowing dust and sand, reducing horizontal visibility. It will be cloudy at times westward with rainfall, and a significant decrease in temperature.

Temperatures could be as high as 39ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 32ºC in Abu Dhabi and 33ºC in Dubai.

However, temperatures could be as low as 26ºC in Abu Dhabi and 27ºC in Dubai and 16ºC in mountainous regions.

It will be humid by night and Tuesday morning over some internal areas. Levels will range from 25 to 70 per cent in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Conditions at sea will be rough to very rough at times in the Arabian Gulf and moderate to rough at times in the Oman sea.

ALSO READ: