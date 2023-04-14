UAE weather: Temperatures to drop; dusty, cloudy day ahead

'Time flies in space': Do astronauts have deadlines? UAE's AlNeyadi on racing against the 'red line'
During a media session on Wednesday, he said they too have to chase daily deadlines
The day will be dusty to partly cloudy with a chance of some convective clouds formation over some eastern and southern areas, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.
Moderate to fresh winds will blow, strong at times, over the sea causing blowing dust and sand, reducing horizontal visibility. It will be cloudy at times westward with rainfall, and a significant decrease in temperature.
Temperatures could be as high as 39ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 32ºC in Abu Dhabi and 33ºC in Dubai.
However, temperatures could be as low as 26ºC in Abu Dhabi and 27ºC in Dubai and 16ºC in mountainous regions.
It will be humid by night and Tuesday morning over some internal areas. Levels will range from 25 to 70 per cent in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.
Conditions at sea will be rough to very rough at times in the Arabian Gulf and moderate to rough at times in the Oman sea.
ALSO READ:
During a media session on Wednesday, he said they too have to chase daily deadlines
Dr Ameena Al-Sumaiti started her academic career in 2016 and is now an associate professor at Khalifa University in Abu Dhabi
The campaign continues to welcome donations and contributions to the endowment fund from institutions and individuals
Expansion of Dubai Fertility Centre's services, establishing more nurseries to support working parents suggested
President Abdel Fattah El Sisi and Sheikh Mohamed discuss regional stability and progress
A recent report revealed that the organisation spent Dh1.4 billion during 2022, positively impacting the lives of 102 million people in 100 countries around the world
Dubai Crocodile Park also boasts multiple dining outlets and provides year-round comfort for guests with multiple air-conditioned spaces
Starchy, simple and filling, the traditional dish is served with a flavourful soup