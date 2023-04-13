UAE weather: Dusty and partly cloudy, temperature to reach 39°C

Chance of some convective clouds forming towards the east by afternoon

By Web Desk Published: Thu 13 Apr 2023, 6:29 AM

The weather in the UAE is expected to be dusty and partly cloudy, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM). As the day progresses, the temperature is expected to rise. The temperature in Abu Dhabi and Dubai could touch 39ºC and 37ºC by the end of the day.

According to the MET department, the weather will be dusty and partly cloudy, with a chance of some convective clouds forming towards the east by afternoon. Light to moderate winds are likely to freshen up at times, causing blowing dust and sand.

The sea conditions will be slight to moderate, becoming rough by morning towards the west in the Arabian Gulf, and slight in the Oman sea.

Some parts of the country experienced moderate to heavy rainfall on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Al Ain residents witnessed some light showers late at night on April 12.

The highest temperature recorded over the country yesterday was 31.7°C in Kalba (Sharjah) at 14:15 UAE Local time.

The current weather conditions indicate a surface low pressure system, which has caused an extension of an upper air weak trough of low pressure system.

ALSO READ: