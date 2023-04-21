UAE weather: Temperature to dip to 14ºC on Eid Al Fitr

Humidity levels will range from 25 to 75 per cent in Abu Dhabi and Dubai

By Web Desk Published: Fri 21 Apr 2023, 6:29 AM

The day will be fair to partly cloudy in general, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times.

Temperatures could be as high as 37ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 32ºC in Abu Dhabi and 31ºC in Dubai. There will be a gradual increase in temperatures.

However, temperatures could be as low as 19ºC in Abu Dhabi and 20ºC in Dubai and 14ºC in mountainous regions.

Humidity levels will range from 25 to 75 per cent in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman sea.

ALSO READ: