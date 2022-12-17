UAE weather: Low clouds to appear, rainfall possible as temperatures dip

The day will be partly cloudy in general, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

Low clouds will appear over some northern and western coastal areas, which may cause rainfall.

Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times over the sea.

Temperatures in the country could be as high as 30ºC. Mercury is set to rise to 27ºC in Abu Dhabi and 28ºC in Dubai.

However, temperatures could be as low as 19ºC in Abu Dhabi and 21ºC in Dubai and 10ºC in mountainous regions. Yesterday, the lowest temperature predicted in mountainous regions was 11ºC.

Humidity levels will range from 35 to 75 per cent in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Conditions at sea will be moderate to rough at times, especially westward, in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman sea.

