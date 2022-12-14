UAE weather: Light rainfall over some areas; temperature to drop to 17°C

It will be humid by night and Thursday morning; the sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea

File photo

By Web Desk Published: Wed 14 Dec 2022, 6:21 AM

The weather in the UAE will be partly cloudy with chance of light rainfall, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Temperatures are set to reach 27°C in Abu Dhabi and 29°C in Dubai. The emirates will see lows of 17°C and 19°C respectively.

It will be humid by night and Thursday morning. Humidity will reach 85 per cent in Abu Dhabi and 80 per cent in Dubai.

The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.

