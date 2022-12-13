UAE weather: Cloudy with chance of rainfall; temperature to drop to 13°C

According to NCM, it will be humid by night and Wednesday morning over some internal areas; light to moderate winds will blow

By Web Desk Published: Tue 13 Dec 2022, 6:26 AM

The weather in the UAE will be partly cloudy, with low clouds bringing a probability of light rainfall over some eastern areas, parts of the coast and islands towards the west, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Temperatures are set to reach a high of 27°C in both Abu Dhabi and Dubai, and lows of 17°C and 18°C respectively.

It will be humid by night and Wednesday morning over some internal areas. Light to moderate winds will blow.

The sea will be moderate to slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in Oman Sea.

