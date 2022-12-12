Heavy rains, floods: Schools to shut across Saudi Arabia

NCM forecasts heavy downpour that may lead to flooding for the next few days in parts of Makkah, including Jeddah and Rabigh

Mon 12 Dec 2022

Saudi Arabia has announced that schools in some regions will remain closed on Monday due to the heavy rain forecast, which may lead to flooding for the next few days.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) in Saudi Arabia has alerted several regions of rainfall ranging from medium to heavy, starting Sunday evening and continuing until Thursday in the Makkah region, including Jeddah, Rabigh, Taif, Jamum, Al Kamil, Khulais, Al Laith, Al Qunfudhah, Al Ardiyat, Adham, Maysan.

In view of the unstable weather forecast, schools in the region will remain closed and in-person classes are suspended for Monday. According to Saudi media, the educational administration in Makkah Al Mukarramah region decided to suspend classes on Monday.

Videos on social media show vehicles wading through flooded roads in the area and rain lashing other parts of the country.

Saudi Gazette reported that the General Directorate of Education spokesman in the Jeddah governorate announced the decision to suspend in-person classes for students of schools in Jeddah, Rabigh, and Khulais on Monday.

Spokesman Hammoud Al Soqairan said that the decision was based on reports received from NCM and considering the safety of students and staff. But he clarified that online classes would continue for all students through Madrasati platform.

The MET department announced that the rainy condition would extend from Monday to next Thursday, including in the regions of Madinah (Al Mahd, Wadi Al Fara’, Al Hanakiyah), the northern border (Rafha), Hail (Hail, Baqa’a, Al Ghazala, Al Shannan and most of the governorates).

Heavy rain will accompany thunderstorms and hail and witness downward currents of active speed, raising dust and reducing horizontal visibility. The centre called on everyone to be careful and wary of potential dangers in such weather conditions. The authority warned people to stay away from places where torrents and valleys flowed and asked them not to try to bypass them.

The authority called on residents to remain cautious, adhere to the instructions of the competent authorities and follow weather information through NCM.

