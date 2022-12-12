Heavy rains, floods: Schools to shut across Saudi Arabia

A comedian-turned-politician who was elected to lead the country in 2019 has worked ceaselessly since Russia’s attack to inspire his country’s resistance and marshal international support
Saudi Arabia has announced that schools in some regions will remain closed on Monday due to the heavy rain forecast, which may lead to flooding for the next few days.
The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) in Saudi Arabia has alerted several regions of rainfall ranging from medium to heavy, starting Sunday evening and continuing until Thursday in the Makkah region, including Jeddah, Rabigh, Taif, Jamum, Al Kamil, Khulais, Al Laith, Al Qunfudhah, Al Ardiyat, Adham, Maysan.
In view of the unstable weather forecast, schools in the region will remain closed and in-person classes are suspended for Monday. According to Saudi media, the educational administration in Makkah Al Mukarramah region decided to suspend classes on Monday.
Videos on social media show vehicles wading through flooded roads in the area and rain lashing other parts of the country.
Saudi Gazette reported that the General Directorate of Education spokesman in the Jeddah governorate announced the decision to suspend in-person classes for students of schools in Jeddah, Rabigh, and Khulais on Monday.
Spokesman Hammoud Al Soqairan said that the decision was based on reports received from NCM and considering the safety of students and staff. But he clarified that online classes would continue for all students through Madrasati platform.
The MET department announced that the rainy condition would extend from Monday to next Thursday, including in the regions of Madinah (Al Mahd, Wadi Al Fara’, Al Hanakiyah), the northern border (Rafha), Hail (Hail, Baqa’a, Al Ghazala, Al Shannan and most of the governorates).
Heavy rain will accompany thunderstorms and hail and witness downward currents of active speed, raising dust and reducing horizontal visibility. The centre called on everyone to be careful and wary of potential dangers in such weather conditions. The authority warned people to stay away from places where torrents and valleys flowed and asked them not to try to bypass them.
The authority called on residents to remain cautious, adhere to the instructions of the competent authorities and follow weather information through NCM.
ALSO READ:
A comedian-turned-politician who was elected to lead the country in 2019 has worked ceaselessly since Russia’s attack to inspire his country’s resistance and marshal international support
Many stay at home out of the work force, surprising analysts
Shrunken, shifted battlefield reflects a diversifying country remade by the polarising politics of the Trump era
A new factory operated by Renewcell, a textile recycling company in Sweden, is the first step in turning old clothes into new high-quality fashion
If you have mild symptoms, a short, low-intensity workout may be fine. But experts say there are important things to consider
Social media and other companies that rely on digital advertising have also recently announced layoffs, including Facebook parent Meta, Twitter, Snap and Gannett
No actively managed stock or bond funds outperformed the market convincingly and regularly over the last five years. Index funds have generally been better
Although just one of many breads that can be found in a typical boulangerie, the baguette is by far the most popular in France. More than 6 billion are sold every year in the country, according to the federation, for an average price of about 1 euro