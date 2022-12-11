Watch: Heavy rains hit UAE, GCC; roads waterlogged

Each visitor can participate by filling out their information on the coupon and inserting it in a drop box kept outside the venue
It is the season of rainfall in the UAE, with temperatures dropping and skies filled with clouds more often than not.
Abu Dhabi saw some precipitation in the early hours of Sunday, as evidenced by videos shared by Twitter user Storm_centre.
One video shows rain pouring down on a waterlogged road:
Meanwhile, neighbouring GCC countries such as Oman and Saudi Arabia are also in the same boat, with rainfall hitting various parts of the region.
According to local media, heavy rains lashed Muscat and other cities in Oman on Sunday morning. Authorities warned residents to avoid flooded areas and stay away from electric poles.
