Watch: Heavy rains hit UAE, GCC; roads waterlogged

Videos show rains pouring on flooded roads; authorities issue warnings

Published: Sun 11 Dec 2022, 4:51 PM

It is the season of rainfall in the UAE, with temperatures dropping and skies filled with clouds more often than not.

Abu Dhabi saw some precipitation in the early hours of Sunday, as evidenced by videos shared by Twitter user Storm_centre.

One video shows rain pouring down on a waterlogged road:

Meanwhile, neighbouring GCC countries such as Oman and Saudi Arabia are also in the same boat, with rainfall hitting various parts of the region.

According to local media, heavy rains lashed Muscat and other cities in Oman on Sunday morning. Authorities warned residents to avoid flooded areas and stay away from electric poles.

