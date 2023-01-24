UAE weather: Cloudy, dusty day ahead; rainfall possible

Temperatures could be as low as 15ºC in Abu Dhabi and 17ºC in Dubai

The day will be partly cloudy in general and cloudy at times over scattered areas with rainfall, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times, causing blowing dust.

Temperatures could be as high as 27ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 24ºC in Abu Dhabi and 25ºC in Dubai.

However, temperatures could be as low as 15ºC in Abu Dhabi and 17ºC in Dubai and 4ºC in mountainous regions.

Humidity levels will range from 30 to 80 per cent in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Conditions at sea will be moderate to rough at times especially with clouds in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman sea.

