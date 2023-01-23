Watch: Rain hits several parts of UAE; police warn motorists to expect unstable weather

Authority posted a safety video on their social media and shared tips for safe driving during rain

By Web Desk Published: Mon 23 Jan 2023, 11:30 AM Last updated: Mon 23 Jan 2023, 11:31 AM

Authorities in the UAE have sent warning messages to motorists and residents as rain hits several parts of the country. Earlier, the weather department, National Centre of Meteorology, forecast cloudy skies with a chance of rainfall today.

The Met department predicted that the day would be partly cloudy in general and cloudy at times over scattered areas with a chance of rainfall, especially over some Eastern, Coastal, and Western areas.

Light to moderate rain fell over the Al Dhafra region, in some parts of Abu Dhabi and Fujairah International Airport.

The Abu Dhabi Police urged motorists to drive safely during rainfall and to adhere to traffic rules on internal and external roads. The authority said unstable weather conditions are expected over the coming days and urged road users to follow the weather condition before starting their journey.

Drivers should reduce speed, leave sufficient distance between vehicles, and stress the danger of getting distracted behind the wheel. The speed limit in Abu Dhabi is automatically reduced during unstable weather and displayed on electronic road signs.

Heavy vehicles and public transport owners are requested to warn drivers and educate them to adhere to safe driving during rain, stop at the nearest exit, and reinforce preventive measures to preserve the lives and safety of everybody.

Ras Al Khaimah police have also posted a safety video on their social media and shared tips for safe driving during rain.

Slow down if visibility is low

Drive on low speed lanes and change lane only when necessary

Use hazard lights only when your vehicle comes to a complete stop or when it comes to an unexpected stop on road side

Avoid mountain region during rain

Turn on low beam during daytime driving

Maintain safe distance

Check brakes and tires a regular basis

Check windscreen wiper

Count at least 5 seconds before complete stop

