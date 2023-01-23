Watch: Rain hits several parts of UAE; police warn motorists to expect unstable weather

Among the 1,000+ exclusive, invite-only attendees were her parents, children and husband, rapper Jay-Z
Authorities in the UAE have sent warning messages to motorists and residents as rain hits several parts of the country. Earlier, the weather department, National Centre of Meteorology, forecast cloudy skies with a chance of rainfall today.
The Met department predicted that the day would be partly cloudy in general and cloudy at times over scattered areas with a chance of rainfall, especially over some Eastern, Coastal, and Western areas.
Light to moderate rain fell over the Al Dhafra region, in some parts of Abu Dhabi and Fujairah International Airport.
The Abu Dhabi Police urged motorists to drive safely during rainfall and to adhere to traffic rules on internal and external roads. The authority said unstable weather conditions are expected over the coming days and urged road users to follow the weather condition before starting their journey.
Drivers should reduce speed, leave sufficient distance between vehicles, and stress the danger of getting distracted behind the wheel. The speed limit in Abu Dhabi is automatically reduced during unstable weather and displayed on electronic road signs.
Heavy vehicles and public transport owners are requested to warn drivers and educate them to adhere to safe driving during rain, stop at the nearest exit, and reinforce preventive measures to preserve the lives and safety of everybody.
Ras Al Khaimah police have also posted a safety video on their social media and shared tips for safe driving during rain.
ALSO READ:
Among the 1,000+ exclusive, invite-only attendees were her parents, children and husband, rapper Jay-Z
The cabin crew responded swiftly and assisted the birth during the 12-hour journey
Atlantis The Royal 'grand reveal' party continued well into the night as Swedish House Mafia kept the crowd on their feet
They were caught in possession of the money at the scene of the crime
The plaintiff demanded that the airline pay them Dh10,000 in damages
The seized substances belonged to criminals who are now serving their sentences
Ministry reiterates need to spread the values of tolerance and coexistence
Both organisations agree to continue working together in the future to enhance security and safeguard data