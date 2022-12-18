UAE weather: Chance of rain; temperature to drop to 10°C

File photo

By Web Desk Published: Sun 18 Dec 2022, 6:17 AM

The weather will be fair to partly cloudy in general according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM). The clouds bring a probability of rainfall, with a decrease in temperatures in the western parts of the country.

Temperatures are set to reach 26°C and 27°C in Abu Dhabi and Dubai respectively. The low temperature will be 19°C in the Capital and 20°C in Dubai. In the mountains the temperature could drop to as low as 10°C.

It will be humid by night and Monday morning over some internal areas. Light to moderate winds to blow.

The sea will be moderate to rough at times, especially the Arabian Gulf. It will be slight in the Oman Sea.

