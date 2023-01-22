UAE: Cold, humid weather forecast, possible rain in coming week

The group's 60-day, 14,000km journey to also cover Jordan, Iraq and Iran
The UAE will experience cold and humid weather with chances of rain over the coming days, according to forecasters.
In a new report issued by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM on Sunday), from January 23 to January 27, the country will be under the effect of a surface low pressure system extension from the southwest with an extension of an upper air trough from the north accompanied with a western air flow with cold and humid air mass in the upper air.
According to the NCM, the weather on Monday will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times with a chance of rainfall, and the trough will deepen in the upper air gradually on Tuesday where clouds amount will increase and interspersed with some convective clouds associated with rainfall of different intensity over scattered areas of the country by sessions.
“There will be moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly wind freshening at times and strong with the convective clouds, causing blowing dust and sand with the possibility of deteriorating horizontal visibility,” the NCM report.
The sea will be rough at times in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea with the convective clouds.
