UAE weather: Light rain possible, fair to partly cloudy day ahead

The day will be fair to partly cloudy in general and cloudy at times over some Eastern areas and sea, with a probability of light rainfall, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.
Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times.
Temperatures could be as high as 27ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 25ºC in Abu Dhabi and in Dubai.
However, temperatures could be as low as 15ºC in Abu Dhabi and 17ºC in Dubai and 4ºC in mountainous regions.
It will be humid by night and Tuesday morning over some internal areas. Levels will range from 30 to 70 per cent in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.
Conditions at sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman sea.
