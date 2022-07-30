Watch: 'Loyal Hands' carry out recovery operations in flood-affected areas of UAE

They are also prepared to deal with other such disasters in future, ministry says

Sat 30 Jul 2022, 4:06 PM

The Ministry of Defence has announced the continuation of operation Loyal Hands.

The authority has added that efforts of the operation are now in "recovery phase".

According to a tweet by the ministry, efforts are currently focussed on draining water pools, opening roads and recovering rain damage.

'Loyal Hands' will also be readied to deal with other such disasters in the future, the tweet added.

In the video below, several dumpers are seen clearing out roads. Security personnel are also seen draining water and helping life come back to normal in the disaster-struck emirate.

The UAE Joint Operations Command had started Operation Loyal Hands to support civil authorities in the Fujairah.

