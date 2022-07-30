Watch: 'Loyal Hands' carry out recovery operations in flood-affected areas of UAE

Group works for over 10 hours to save cats, dogs from submerged villa
The Ministry of Defence has announced the continuation of operation Loyal Hands.
The authority has added that efforts of the operation are now in "recovery phase".
According to a tweet by the ministry, efforts are currently focussed on draining water pools, opening roads and recovering rain damage.
'Loyal Hands' will also be readied to deal with other such disasters in the future, the tweet added.
In the video below, several dumpers are seen clearing out roads. Security personnel are also seen draining water and helping life come back to normal in the disaster-struck emirate.
The UAE Joint Operations Command had started Operation Loyal Hands to support civil authorities in the Fujairah.
ALSO READ:
Group works for over 10 hours to save cats, dogs from submerged villa
All parking areas, except multi-level parking terminals, will be free
New community initiative allows individuals to directly help in affected areas
Rescues still ongoing in affected areas, say officials
Residents say restaurants' buffet spreads have become smaller in recent months
Clean-up is in full swing in the aftermath of heavy rains that damaged city infrastructure
Professionals with more than 10 years of work experience can apply for National Experts Programme
UAE residents say they risked their lives to retrieve passports, trade license from flooded warehouses