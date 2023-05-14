Watch: First look at the world's tallest residential building being built in Dubai

It will be built in the prime location on Sheikh Zayed Road, on the banks of the Dubai Water Canal

By Web Desk Published: Sun 14 May 2023, 8:26 PM

The Founding Chairman of Al Habtoor Group took to Twitter to give residents of the country the first look at the upcoming tallest residential tower in the world.

"I love work, and I always follow the approach of 'if any of you does a job, let him master it,'" he said in the tweet.

Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor shared a video, showing the location of the Al Hatoor Tower and the current progress it has made. "I am currently busy, with extreme focus and mastery, in implementing the “Al Habtoor Tower” project, the largest residential tower in the world..which is truly a new icon added to the icons of the charming Dubai."

One of the world’s largest and most innovative sustainable landmark buildings, it will be built in the prime location on Sheikh Zayed Road, on the banks of the Dubai Water Canal, overlooking the Burj Khalifa in the Business Bay area and near the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

"Our city, Dubai, deserves our hard work and effort, as it has given us a lot and provided us with everything we need, and it is now, without exaggeration, the best and safest place for investment, and what we sow today, we will reap tomorrow, God willing."

The tower will be built at Al Habtoor City, which was officially launched in 2016.

Building on decades of experience acquired from Burj Al Arab, Dubai International Airport Terminals 1 and 3, the Abu Dhabi’s Officers’ Club, and many projects, Al Habtoor Group said the building will be built using innovative, creative, and selective construction techniques.

