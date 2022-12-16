Watch: Dubai 'prints' awareness messages on sand for beachgoers

In a sandy surprise for residents, an authority is leaving notes for those visiting the shore

By Web Desk Published: Fri 16 Dec 2022, 8:13 AM

Dubai's residents are in for a sandy surprise when they visit beaches in the emirate.

Dubai Municipality is 'printing' messages on the beach to raise awareness, everyday.

It shared a video on Twitter with the caption, "In an effort to ensure the happiness of beachgoers, Dubai Municipality has created artistic and awareness designs to be printed daily at the beaches. This is in line with the Municipality’s commitment to deliver quality services. Our environment our responsibility."

With designs ranging from artwork to phrases, the authority is attempting to achieve its mission of delivering quality services.

A roller, seen in the video above, is imprinting these designs on sand, along with a phrase in Arabic, which translates to 'Our environment, our responsibility'. The designs include illustrations of a turtle, crab and seashells among others.

The authority shared a video of the move, showing how the large vehicle with a roller is imprinting these messages for beachgoers across the emirate.

ALSO READ: