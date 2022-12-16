Simulated snowfall, enchanting parades: Seven things in Dubai to enjoy with your kids this winter

by Nasreen Abdulla Published: Fri 16 Dec 2022, 6:00 AM

With the winter vacation in full swing, there is plenty to do around the city. From camps to Christmas festivities, a plethora of activities awaits residents in the country as the season reaches its peak. KT compiles a list of seven places for families to enjoy this winter together.

1. AYA

Dubai’s latest adventure park uses the latest technology to become a first of its kind immersive entertainment park, featuring 12 fully immersive zones. Travellers to AYA will dance with avatars and unlock new characters to interact with as part of the totally immersive experience. Located on level one of the Main Atrium in Wafi City, tickets to the park cost Dh100 for those above the age of 3.

2. Dubai Parks and Resorts

The Middle East’s largest theme park has turned into the ultimate magical destination with fireworks, festive workshops, enchanting live shows and parades, adding to the park’s thrilling rides and rollercoasters. Guests can enjoy a 4-metre-high Advent Calendar at Legoland Dubai with gifts worth Dh40,000 to be won, or take part in a festive Carol experience at Riverland Dubai.

To get into the Christmas spirit, visitors can also witness the grand lighting ceremony of the majestic 12-metre festive tree at Motiongate.

3. Aventura Parks

For the action lovers, the holidays are a perfect time to check out the Aventura Parks – the largest zipline adventure park in Dubai, spanning 35,000 square metres of Ghaf tree forest.

Located inside Mushrif Park, the attraction has 80 obstacles and 24 ziplines on 5 unique circuits, that are colour-coded based on height, age, and level of difficulty. With a tree-lighting ceremony and winter camps, the park is a great place to enjoy the festive spirit.

4. Festive movie night at Kite Beach

To celebrate the Christmas season, Kite Beach will be hosting a movie screening of family favourite festive film – Home Alone – on Saturday December 17. Free to attend with comfy beanbags available on a first-come-first-served basis, the screen will be set up in the beach huts with popcorn to enjoy.

5. Green Planet

Get into the festive mood with the Green Planet where guests can experience eco-friendly simulated snowfall that will run multiple times a day, without changing the biome's environment.

With seasonal music and festive lighting, the biodome will transform into a snow globe where guests can enjoy warm hot chocolate and virgin mulled wine or build a beautiful gingerbread house.

6. XPark

The urban playground located next to Kite Beach is the perfect place for winter to pick up some new skills. For Dh500, kids aged between 6 and 12 years old can get access to all facilities including a dedicated state-of-the-art Parkour Park, a 20ft climbing wall and a Skate Park. Camp-goers will get professional lessons in parkour, wall climbing, and skateboarding, giving them the opportunity to dial-up their skills in urban sports.

7. Elf The Musical

Elf The Musical comes to Dubai just in time for the festive season at The Theatre - Mall of the Emirates. Based on the beloved film, audiences can join Buddy the Elf as he goes on an adventure to discover his birth father and true identity. Produced by Olivier Award-winning producer Paul Taylor-Mills with professional performers from London’s West End, this holiday classic is a perfect family experience. Tickets start at Dh150.

