From watching Fifa finals, to upcoming concerts: Latest events in UAE you need to know about

Stuff that has everyone all agog with excitement

By wknd. Desk Published: Thu 15 Dec 2022, 9:52 PM Last updated: Thu 15 Dec 2022, 10:52 PM

The Fifa Mania

As the tension is increasing, Fifa fans are holding onto their seats to get the best view for the most intense matches. Bedrock located in Dubai Marina is here to provide the ultimate World Cup environment with a big screen, private bunkers, food and drink packages, and organised competitions. Even if you want to take a break and play a round of darts or golf during the game, Bedrock has it all. The package is for World Cup Semi Finals & Finals with pricing starting from Dh150 with bookings to be made in advance. The dates available are from December 12 - 18 December, 2022. The timings are from 12pm to 12am on Sunday to Thursdays, and 12pm to 2am on Friday and Saturday. For booking call 04 578 1668 or visit @bedrockdxb.

Jingle Bells

As the enchanting time of the year arrives, make sure to get all your Christmas shopping in order with Daiso. Take a walk through the numerous stores across Dubai as you look out for trees, Santas, and all those delightful Christmas lights and decorations. Be it last minute gifts, or well prepared decorations, they’ve got you covered. With a wide variety of wraps, ribbons, gift boxes, gift bags, and much more, style your gift in whichever way you’d like. Go diverse this gifting season with different sizes of boxes and all types of patterns and colours for wrapping paper. Use Daiso’s artificial snow to add a magical touch to your gift. Customise them with precious cards and personalised messages, making the holiday spirit all the more merrier. With a vast collection of gifts, including festive toys, Christmas mugs, ceramics, snow globes, and much more, Daiso will make you the gift master this Christmas.

When UAE and Qatar make magic

This holiday season, make a getaway as Al Habtoor City Hotel joins forces with Hilton Doha the Pearl to celebrate Qatar’s National Day. Guests who go for a stay at Hilton Doha The Pearl, will receive a complimentary upgrade on their next stay at Al Habtoor City Hotel Collection or those who stay at Al Habtoor City Hotel Collection will receive a complimentary upgrade at Hilton Doha The Pearl. The offer is valid until December 25, 2022. Additionally, Hilton Doha The Pearl will also be offering numerous festive offerings. Guests can indulge in a contemporary culinary experience prepared by a Michelin star chef at The Kitchen or if planning a day or night out with friends or colleagues, Levantine is the place to be, the hotel’s signature outlet centred on sharing Lebanese fusion cuisine while swaying away to live entertainment every day of the week. Guests can unwind at Mulberry Tavern and enjoy a good beat while munching on classic bites. For recreation and relaxation purposes, their eforea Spa & Health Club with traditional spa treatments from all around the globe are perfect for the glow up. For more information on Al Habtoor City Hotel Collection, call 04 437 333 (Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City), or visit www.alhabtoorcity.com. For more information on Hilton Doha The Pearl, call +974 4492 4444, or visit www.thepearlhotelandresidences.hilton.com or email reservations.thepearl@hilton.com.

Relax and reset

With the holiday season arriving and the little ones getting a break from school, get your staycation mode on this December with Arabian Park Dubai. The hotel located in Al Jaddaf is offering various packages to help you soothe. Promising a memorable stay like no other, the hotel features 328 bright and sophisticated rooms with the latest in-room technology and comfort, with a view of the pool or city, a state-of-the-art gymnasium, an expansive outdoor swimming pool, and lounge area including private cabanas. The Family Escape Package gives you a chance to stay with your family in interconnecting family rooms and enjoy a free upgrade to a half-board stay along with a late check-out till 6 pm. The fun-filled stay includes four complimentary tickets to Aventura Parks Dubai, the largest zip line adventure park in Dubai, perfect for a family of adventure enthusiasts. For those looking to shop around, guests can take advantage of a complimentary drop-off service to Dubai Mall or La Mer Beach. The pricing starts from Dh 610. Other packages include the Girls Escape package, the All-Inclusive package, and Business Escape package. For reservations +971 4 324 5999, or email arabianpark.hotel@rotana.com.

A classical evening

Humming to classical tunes and letting peace tranquil your mood. What could be a better way to end your year? This December 17, join Shujaat Khan, one of the renowned North Indian sitar players who has taken this musical art to worldwide audiences, performing in the most prestigious global venues including Carnegie Hall, the Royal Albert Hall and the United Nations Assembly Hall. His recordings appear at the top of the Greatest World Music Albums of All Time List on Amazon and have won him many awards, including a Grammy nomination. For his first appearance in Abu Dhabi, Khan will be joined by two other outstanding musicians, world-leading tabla players Amit Choubey and Nihar Mehta. The event named Umsiyat is set to take place at the Cultural Foundation in Abu Dhabi from 8pm – 10pm. For information on tickets, visit visitabudhabi.ae.