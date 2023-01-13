UAE's Phi Advertising goes programmatic with Lemma
The new partnership will focus on providing access to Phi Advertising's premium digital billboards in UAE to global advertisers via Lemma
Lemma, an independent supply side platform (SSP) for DOOH and Phi Advertising, a Naif Alrajhi investment group company and the UAE's premium high-impact network of digital billboards, have partnered to make Phi's widespread screen inventory available on Lemma's DOOH SSP for programmatic purchase.
Phi Advertising will leverage Lemma's supply-side platform to make their highly-trafficked roadside inventory available to global demand partners to expand their audience reach across premium locations in the UAE.
Through its integration with leading global DSPs and unprecedented flexibility, Lemma will make Phi's DOOH inventory available worldwide via the platform for programmatic purchase. Lemma will also aid in boosting fill rates and improving DOOH yields for Phi Advertising, while infusing the screens with programmatic capabilities of real-time ad sync with weather, traffic, footfalls, and other data variables.
"For years, brands struggled to measure the effectiveness of out-of-home ads, but with Lemma programmatic DOOH solutions, we are confident to promise our clients a high precision targeting and clear-cut ROI for a broadcasted reach," said Bashar Dababneh, head of marcomms at Phi Advertising.
Phi Advertising is onboarding 50 per cent of their screens onto the Lemma SSP, with hopes to develop a network that is entirely available programmatically. Phi's screen installations are strategically placed, easy to notice and allow brands to connect with relevant audiences through powerful insights, creativity, and innovation.
"The demand for programmatic DOOH is on the rise, and to keep pace with this demand, we at Lemma are onboarding leading providers like Phi Advertising to bring more prime and quality inventory to the mix," said Sabarish Pillai, global programmatic VP at Lemma.
"Working with PHI Advertising is exciting, and we look forward to working alongside their team as we bring in a new wave of change in the DOOH space," he added.
Commenting on the new screen partnership, Mohammad Nayeem, sales director of EMEA, at Continuum Media, said: "This is just another successful beginning to our expansion in the Middle East. We are pleased to have Phi screens onboarded with us. It's only a matter of time before this brings about a significant shift in outdoor advertising."
Continuum Media is Lemma's local partner, driving demand for programmatic DOOH in the MENA region.