UAE's first scratch card game wants you to become a millionaire for Eid Al Fitr
With Eid al Fitr just around the corner, Dream Island, the UAE's first scratch card game is on a mission to make a Lucky 7 scratch card player its first Dream Island millionaire.
From opening a new shop on one of the busiest streets in Abu Dhabi to giving away big cash prizes to the tune of Dh 50,000, here's how Dream Island is staying true to its purpose of making your dreams come true - whether it's a dream vacation, a brand new car, a new home or a fresh new start with your very own business.
Big cash prizes
Since the start of 2023, Dream Island’s scratch card games have changed the lives of its winners, each taking home cash prizes with amounts starting from dh10,000. The biggest winner as of April 2023, Didarul Alam, won dh50,000 on April 10, just days before Eid al Fitr. According to Alam, Dream Island made this year’s Eid a very happy one. He intends to use his prize in a quick getaway and set up his own business shortly.
New store on Electra Street
Dream Island opened its Electra Street shop at the beginning of Ramadan, making it Dream Island's third location and the first store outside the Abu Dhabi Airport. Because of the location's popularity and ease of access, the vibe at Dream Island's Electra Street shop just hits differently, especially in the evenings when the digital displays are inviting you to play inside and hopefully walk out a millionaire.
Lucky 7 scratch cards and more
Priced at only Dh 50, Dream Island's Lucky 7 scratch card grants its players the opportunity to win 20,000 times more than what they paid for with a whopping Dh 1,000,000 jackpot that is still up for grabs. If you can't make it to the nearest Dream Island store, you can always try the virtual scratch card games on Dreamisland.ai where you can choose from 15 different game categories at different price points.
More ways to win
Because Dream Island wants you to be a millionaire and live the life of your dreams, we give you more ways to win. Apart from the physical and virtual scratch cards, Dream Island is also the first online arcade in the region, featuring a variety of play-for-cash strategy and guessing games set against a backdrop of colourful imagery and animated gameplay. Every other Friday, you can also stand a chance to win Dh 1,000,000 in the Dream Island Lucky Day draw.
More stores across the Emirates
Dream Island’s expansion plans for 2023 are in full swing, and apart from its Abu Dhabi locations, new stores are set to open across all the Emirates to keep the fun, excitement and cash prizes rolling.