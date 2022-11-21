UAE: Woman demands Dh900,000 from step-daughter to clear late husband's debt

She presented documents to confirm that she lent money to the deceased and he hadn't cleared the debt until he died

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Mon 21 Nov 2022, 8:47 AM

A woman filed a lawsuit against her step-daughter and demanded that she pays her Dh900,000 from the inheritance she received from the complainant's late husband.

She alleged that he took the money from her but did not pay it back before he passed away.

The Abu Dhabi Appeal Court for Family and Civil Administrative Claims upheld an earlier ruling by the lower court which instructed the daughter to pay her step mother from her father’s estate and clear the debt.

The woman explained in her lawsuit that she is the widow of the defendant's father, and that the powers of administration of her late husband’s estate were granted to her step-daughter.

She pointed out that she had earlier asked her husband’s heirs, including the defendant, to pay back the money she had lent to their father but in vain.

Reconciliation efforts also failed which forced the widow to drag her step-mother to court.

The woman also presented documents to confirm that she lent money to the deceased and he hadn't cleared the debt until he died.

After hearing from all parties, the civil court of appeals judge maintained an earlier ruling by the lower court which obliged the daughter to pay Dh900,000 to her step mother.

The step-daughter has also been told to pay for her step-mother's legal expenses.

