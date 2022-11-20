Dubai: Man attempts murder of business partner; jailed, fined Dh20,000

The attack came after the victim said that he would break the partnership

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Sun 20 Nov 2022, 8:39 AM

A man of Asian descent attempted to kill his business partner while he was asleep. The Dubai Criminal Court convicted and sentenced him to three years in prison. The convicted was also fined Dh20,000. He will be deported after serving his sentence.

Last December, a man filed a report with the police stating that one of his cohabitants, residing in the same villa located in Damac Hills, had sustained severe injuries on his body.

He said that the victim knocked on his door, bleeding profusely.

The victim stated that he was attacked by his business partner after a dispute arose between them. The dispute came on the heels of the victim asking to end the partnership.

He added that he was friends with the accused and gave him some money to invest. However, on the day of the incident, the victim fought with the accused as he spent the money given to him on narcotics.

The victim said that he would break the partnership if the accused continued to do so. However, the accused attempted to kill the victim with a knife and fled.

The man who filed the report said that he attempted to treat his injuries. However, after informing the police the victim was rushed to the hospital.

