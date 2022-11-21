UAE: Man receives Dh50,000 compensation after sustaining injuries at workplace

He faced difficulties in running and sitting normally as a result of the incident

A construction worker who was injured on duty was awarded Dh50,000 in compensation for the injuries.

The Al Ain Court of Appeal has upheld an earlier ruling by the Court of First Instance which ordered the constitution firm to pay the compensation to the Asian man for the physical and material damages he suffered as a result of the incident.

Official court documents stated that the worker had filed a civil lawsuit against the company demanding Dh100,000 in compensation for the damages.

The man was working on a construction site in Al Ain when he accidentally fell from a height and landed on the ground.

He suffered multiple body injuries that resulted in difficulty in working normally and he had to resort to a crutch to help him walk.

The Criminal Court of First Instance had earlier convinced the construction firm of negligence and failure to provide the necessary safety requirements to its workers.

The Asian man then filed a civil lawsuit against the company demanding for compensation.

The construction firm will pay for the worker’s legal expenses.

