UAE weather: Partly cloudy with rain forecast

Temperatures will reach 29°C in Dubai and Abu Dhabi

Photo: Screenshot/Twitter/NCMS_media

By Web Desk Published: Tue 30 Nov 2021, 7:32 AM Last updated: Tue 30 Nov 2021, 7:34 AM

The weather in UAE will be partly cloudy on Tuesday with a chance of rain.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), the weather across the country will be partly cloudy in general and cloudy at times over some areas, especially Eastern, Northern areas, coasts and islands with rainfall.

Temperatures will reach 29°C in Abu Dhabi and Dubai today.

Winds will be light to moderate winds, freshening at times, especially over the sea with clouds causing blowing dust and sand.

In general, light to medium waves in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of ​​Oman will be turbulent at times with clouds on Tuesday.

The Met department reported heavy rains on Monday in Fujairah, Dibba, Khor Fakkan, and some internal parts of Sharjah.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) also shared videos showing flooded roads and warned that loose objects and weak structures, including trees, “may become hazardous” because of the winds.

On Wednesday, the clouds will decrease with the possibility of light rain during the day on some eastern regions and islands.

Humid by night and Thursday morning with a probability of fog and mist formation over some Western areas. Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times with speed 15 – 25 reaching 35 km/hr. The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight Oman Sea.

As for Thursday, the weather will be humid, with the possibility of fog or light fog forming in the morning, becoming partly cloudy to clear.

The weather will be humid on Friday, possibly forming a light fog in the morning and partly cloudy in the north, and light rain may fall.