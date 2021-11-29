Watch: Heavy rains in UAE cause roadside waterfalls

Motorists in Khor Fakkan are being wowed by gorgeous roadside falls

Screenshot/Twitter

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 29 Nov 2021, 3:10 PM

What you are seeing above is not a morphed image. Those are actual UAE flags and yes, those waterfalls are actually in the UAE.

Motorists in Khor Fakkan are being wowed by gorgeous roadside waterfalls, as some areas received heavy rains on Monday.

Here, have a look at this video shared by weather-related social media handle Storm_centre:

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) also shared a video, showing a flooded road in Khor Fakkan:

Heavy rains sometimes result in beautiful scenes in the UAE, especially around wadis (valleys). Check out this picturesque image of water gushing past green trees back in July this year.

However, it is risky to go rain-chasing in the UAE due to the risk of flash floods. Earlier this month, a 65-year-old Emirati man died after getting swept away by flash floods in Fujairah.

Earlier today, the UAE’s Met office issued a heavy rains alert in some areas. Strong winds are expected to reduce visibility as well.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) on Monday warned that loose objects and weak structures, including tress, “may become hazardous” because of the winds.