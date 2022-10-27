UAE to invite 300 young international journalists to attend workshops

Programme to take place during Global Media Congress from November 15 to 17

By WAM Published: Thu 27 Oct 2022, 8:50 AM

The Higher Organising Committee for Global Media Congress (GMC), which is organised by ADNEC Group in strategic partnership with the Emirates News Agency (WAM), has announced the launch of 'Global Programme for the Empowerment of Young Media Persons,' the largest training programme of its kind, which will be conducted during the inaugural GMC, slated to take place during November 15 to 17, 2022.

The UAE's official news agency will invite 300 young journalists from around the world to attend various workshops.

The more than two dozen workshops at the Congress will provide in-depth training for young scribes in a wide range of skills and professions, such as digital and solution journalism, AI and Neuroscience technology in the media, fact-checking, metaverse, script writing, combating misinformation, audio content creation and a host of other vital subjects.

Held under the patronage of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, the event will host an exhibition and a specialised conference focusing on the latest developments and the future of the media sector.

Speaking about his organisation's decision to fly in a large number of young journalists with three to five years of professional experience to attend the event, Mohammed Jalal Al Rayssi, Director-General of WAM and Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee for GMC, said that it was aimed at imparting knowledge to the next generation of media professionals on the latest technological and innovative advancements in the field of media.

"We do not look at it as a one-time initiative. Our objective is to sponsor similar participation in the subsequent editions of the Global Media Congress. We have lined up around 30 workshops whose attendees will learn the most important techniques and skills required in young people looking for a bright future in the media industry," he elaborated.

Explaining the reason for bringing in journalists from a diverse range of countries and continents, Al Rayssi added that in a globalised world, equitable dissemination of knowledge and expertise is crucial to creating a level playing field.

"We consider it our moral duty that we provide rich exposure to the young men and women who will land in Abu Dhabi at our invitation. Our hope is that they will return to their respective countries with the feeling that they have had a fruitful learning experience, which they can put to good use in their workplaces, thereby contributing to the growth of the media sector in their countries."

"The UAE has always accorded the highest priority to its role as a global citizen in diverse domains. We are emulating the same model in the field of media. We look forward to interacting with such a big group of young journalists representing multiple platforms, countries, continents and cultural and linguistic backgrounds," he concluded.

The conference provides opportunities for various media institutions to discuss partnerships and collaborative ventures that will bolster the development of the media sector, ensuring its long-term sustainability and the continued provision of solid, reliable, and highly credible content. A number of media figures from across the globe will speak at the event on a range of issues concerning the media industry's future.

With over 150 brands specialised in the media and production industry participating, the Congress is a world-class stage where buyers and sellers can meet, learn, network, do business, and explore new products, solutions, and technologies, providing an unmissable opportunity to take a great leap forward in the region's and the globe's media sector.

As part of the event's agenda, the Global Media Congress will host a conference, which is the first of its kind in the Middle East, under the theme "Shaping the Future of the Media Industry".

The three-day conference aims to unite the entire media sector to exchange groundbreaking ideas and cutting-edge solutions shaping the future of the industry. It will also provide a unique platform to highlight the position of mass media in the Middle East whilst engaging a global audience and driving innovative visions and collaborations that will advance the sector.

To register for the Global Media Congress, visit Global Media Congress (wam.ae).

