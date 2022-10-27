DRC chief calls for teamwork to sustain racing standard

The 50-year-old, who leaves his post at Spanish club Villarreal, takes over from Steven Gerrard who was sacked last week after Villa slumped to a 3-0 defeat to Fulham
The head of the Dubai Racing Club has called on the racing community to work as a team to help further raise the status of horse racing in the UAE during the forthcoming 2022-2023 season.
Addressing members of the media and guests during a luncheon at Meydan Racecourse on Wednesday, Major General Mohammed Essa Al Adhab, Board Member and General Manager of Dubai Racing Club and Dubai Equestrian Club said far more can be achieved effectively through positive teamwork.
“It’s not how it used to be 25 years ago when we were the leaders in racing,” said Adhab.
“Today we have our friends and brothers from Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Qatar all working in the same direction to show that (successful) racing can reflect the development of the country.
“It is very important, and a challenge for us in the UAE and Dubai, to continue to sustain a level of racing where it is of the highest standard. This will not happen without the support from the whole racing community,” he added.
“We need to work together and in the right direction.”
The new campaign, which kicks off with an opening fixture at Al Ain Racecourse on October 28, includes a total of 68 meetings spread out across the country’s five venues.
A busy first weekend of racing will also see Jebel Ali Racecourse hosting the first of its 11 meetings on Saturday, October 29, while Sharjah Equestrian Club opens its doors on Sunday, October 30.
Meydan, the UAE’s flagship racecourse swings into action the following week on Friday, November 4, while Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club Racecourse kicks off its season a week- later with the first of its 15 assignments on Thursday, November 10.
“I would like to extend my appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, because without his vision and support we would not be where we are today,” continued Al Adhab.
“I also appreciate the support that we have received from the ERA (Emirates Racing Authority) and DRC whose board members and Chairmen have continually given their support and efforts to the racing society and racing environment in the UAE. “Today we are reaping the rewards of all the hard work that has lifted the standard of our sport. Directly it is important for us as a racing committee in Dubai to continue that good work,” Al Adhab added.
“We are also happy to support our clients in the DRC — the jockeys, the trainers and the owners and we look to further improve by showing our best racing. Insha’Allah."
Al Adhab also took the opportunity to wish all participants a successful 2022-2023 season, which culminate in the $30.5-million Dubai World Cup meeting on March 25, 2023.
One of the annual highlights of the UAE racing season is the Dubai World Cup Carnival, a nine-week programme of international racing that will begin on Friday, January 6, 2023, at Meydan Racecourse.
The 50-year-old, who leaves his post at Spanish club Villarreal, takes over from Steven Gerrard who was sacked last week after Villa slumped to a 3-0 defeat to Fulham
With 28 needed off the last eight balls, India had a daunting task at hand but Kohli conjured two strokes that will be spoken about for a long time
The hosts suffered a crushing loss by 89 runs to New Zealand in the tournament opener on Saturday and face Sri Lanka in Perth on Tuesday
Virat Kohli, the boss of chasing pulled off yet another heist against Pakistan
Chasing a rain-revised target of 64 in seven overs, Quinton de Kock smashed an unbeaten 47 to steer the team to 51 for no loss in three overs when rain stopped play for the final time in Hobart
Paul van Meekeren became Netherlands' joint all-time T20 wicket-taker
India, chasing 160, won the nail-biter in a dramatic last-ball finish
Khabib dashed into the octagon and lifted Islam to celebrate the emphatic win over a dangerous opponent from Brazil