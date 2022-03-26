UAE: Three-year-old boy dies after falling into well

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa expressed his sincere condolences and solace on the death of Sheikha Sheikha
UAE1 day ago
A three-year-old boy has died after falling 72 meters deep into a well in al-Dhahir area of Abu Dhabi.
The Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority said the operations room received a report of the boy falling into the well on the evening of Friday, March 25.
Specialized teams were dispatched immediately to save the boy, who was pronounced dead upon their arrival.
In a statement, the authority offered condolences to the family of the deceased boy.
It warned the public from circulating inaccurate information or posting information and pictures that may invade the family’s privacy.
A similar accident occurred last month when a six-year-old Emirati girl was rescued from a well in Dibba, Fujairah.
Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE's Minister of Interior, visited the hospital to check on the girl's recovery.
Authorities urged families to block any wells or earth holes surrounding their homes or neighbourhoods to ensure the safety of their children.
