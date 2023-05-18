UAE: Taxi driver arrested for trying to molest 2 teenage girls

Sharjah Police call on guardians to ensure children's safety at all times

by Sahim Salim Published: Thu 18 May 2023, 4:45 PM Last updated: Thu 18 May 2023, 5:35 PM

The Sharjah Police have arrested a cabbie who tried to molest two girls in his taxi. The passengers, aged 13 and 15, were travelling without their parents when the incident happened.

The father of one of the victims complained that his 13-year-old daughter and her friend were returning home when the Asian taxi driver tried to grope them.

The police managed to track down the taxi and nab the accused in “record time”. He has confessed to the crime, the cops said.

The girls' parents were aware that they were travelling without adult supervision, the Sharjah Police said, calling on guardians to ensure the youth's safety. Protecting children, they stressed, is a shared responsibility.

