UAE: First-of-its-kind smart taxi announced to monitor drivers, reduce meter manipulation

System will also lower environmental pollution, say officials

Thu 4 Aug 2022

Sharjah Taxi on Thursday announced the launch of a first-of-its-kind smart taxi in the Middle East.

Equipped with sensors, cameras, and a mobile data unit, connected to an integrated system, the smart taxi has been launched with the primary goal of harnessing artificial intelligence services to be utilised in vehicle operations and safety. The authority is yet to reveal a rollout date for the taxis in the Emirate.

Khalid Al Kindi, executive director of Sharjah Taxi, said the pilot project benefits from best international practices in the field of intelligent transportation systems.

"The system helps regulate the flow of traffic, facilitate access to key places, monitor driver behaviour, mitigate erroneous practices, and reduce meter manipulations," said Al Kindi.

"As a result, the number of trips and total wasted kilometres is reduced, ultimately reducing the rate of road accidents and environmental pollution, whilst raising operational efficiency. The company also benefits through a reduction in operational costs," he explained.

He said the intelligent transportation systems apply modern technologies in the areas of monitoring, information collection, control and means of communication, and utilise the full carrying capacity of road networks and other means of transportation.

Important package of outputs

Al-Kindi explained that the launch of the smart vehicle will result in monitoring driver behaviour through an intelligent system.

"This process has the ultimate aim of analysing the causes and circumstances leading to erroneous practices, such as the use of mobile phones while driving, driving under the influence of alcohol, drowsiness and fatigue, or preoccupation with anything other than the road."

Technical equipment inside the vehicle enables the collection of various data including vehicle temperature, electronic parts condition, and more.

"This enables remote monitoring of the vehicle, allowing real-time interventions and appropriate actions as soon as possible," he explained.

The Control and Monitoring Panel, a direct control panel that helps follow driver work and operating efficiency indicators, was set up for Sharjah Taxi's Operations Department to take immediate appropriate action upon the occurrence of any adverse event.

"This was also done to avoid any misuse of the vehicle by drivers. It contains clear, readable and diverse visuals that work together on one screen and several specialised screens," Al Kindi explained.

The equipment also provides a comprehensive interactive display of data, providing essential insights for quick decision-making, characterised by a coherent design and clear graphs, that help the employees perform their duties.

Services in the new control centre

The recently opened control centre has been equipped with the latest new technologies in operating taxi transportation services.

Through the centre, the operations of nearly 750 taxis are managed in Sharjah City, Sharjah International Airport, and the Eastern Region. The centre is said to monitor drivers' wrong practices, direct them to safe practices, educate them, and ensure their commitment and adherence to work regulations.

The Sharjah taxi fleet comprises 760 vehicles, including 96 vehicles for the eastern and central regions, 160 vehicles for Sharjah International Airport, 20 vehicles designated for women and families in Sharjah city and airport, 10 luxury limousines, and additional vehicles for people with disabilities.

