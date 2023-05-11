UAE: Man sentenced to 20 years in prison for raping boy 'several times' since he was 11 years old

Video: Emirati mourns death of Indian worker who had been with his family for over 40 years; tribute post goes viral
Authorities in the UAE have sentenced a man to over 20 years in prison and fined him Dh200,000 after he was found guilty of raping and sexually exploiting a boy.
The Kalba public prosecution had referred the accused to the juvenile court. The criminal court found him guilty on all charges levelled against him.
According to the UAE Public Prosecution, the victim’s mother had discovered that the accused — a relative of hers — had been sexually exploiting her son. He had raped him “several times” since he was 11 years old.
“Investigations revealed that the accused had raped the victim several times and had threatened him not to report it. It also revealed that the accused was using drugs and psychotropic substances,” the public prosecution said.
The public prosecution urged parents and families to pay attention to their children's affairs, communicate with them, and listen to them constantly to protect them from all harm.
