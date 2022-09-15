UAE: Man jailed for assaulting, filming minor girl in car

He is wanted for other criminal charges including theft, public indecency and returning to the country after being deported

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Thu 15 Sep 2022, 8:34 AM

The Ajman Criminal Court sentenced a 51-year-old man to 11 years in prison followed by deportation from the state, for having sexually assaulted a 5-year-old girl in his car.

The convict lured the little girl with her brother in front of her residence in Ajman to his vehicle and filmed her while he was practising indecent acts.

The mother of the two children mentioned in the Public Prosecution’s investigations that people told her that the children were inside a stranger's car. She rushed to the scene and the convict fled.

Her children told her that the man asked them to ride in his car, and he put the 8-year-old boy in the front seat and the 5-year-old girl in the back seat. He asked her to remove her underwear, then filmed her with his phone and harassed her.

The man was arrested, and it was found that the man is wanted for 37 criminal counts of sexual harassment, indecent assault, public indecency, and theft. He had been deported before but returned to the country. The police found pictures of six naked children in the trash pin on his mobile phone.

The man confessed to his crimes and was sentenced to 11 years in jail followed by deportation.

ALSO READ: