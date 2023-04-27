Dubai: Mother given life sentence for torturing 10-year-old daughter, drowning her in bathtub

She tried to pin the blame on a servant but he told the police that he had seen the woman abusing the girl for months before her death

The Dubai Criminal Court has sentenced a 38-year-old mother from Eastern Europe to life in jail after she tortured her 10-year-old daughter to death.

According to the case file, the mother called an ambulance to her house in The Villa, a neighbourhood in Dubai, saying that her daughter had drowned in the bathtub. When the police went to investigate, they found that the 10-year-old had burns and bruises on her body.

The police interrogated the mother, who was staying in the house with the victim and another child, who was two years old. There was also a servant who worked in the house, who was not present during the investigation. The mother blamed the servant for the crime, saying that he fled the country after drowning her daughter in the bathtub. The police found that the servant had in fact left the country on the day of the crime.

Interpol caught the servant at the arrivals hall in an airport in his home country. When he was interrogated, he denied taking part in the crime.

He told the police that he had arrived in the emirate a few months ago and that his job consisted of helping out with household work and taking the two children to and from school. He said that he noticed the mother torturing the girl often, abusing her physically and mentally.

The day before the crime, the servant saw the mother locking her daughter in her room. On the morning of the crime, when he went to wake the girl up for school, he saw that she was not in the bedroom. On hearing the faint sound of water from the bathroom, he opened the door and saw that the girl was lying in the bathtub. He went to her mother and told her that he thought that her daughter was dead. He was shocked when the mother reacted calmly to this. Fearing that he would be blamed for the crime, he fled to his home country immediately.

When the mother was confronted with the servant's statement, she admitted to assaulting and drowning her daughter in the bathtub.

The servant was convicted by the Misdemeanour Court in Dubai, for not reporting the crime to the police. He has been sentenced to a month in jail, followed by deportation.

