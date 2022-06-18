UAE sends 27 tonnes of aid for Ukrainian refugees in Poland

The training event aims to strengthen military relations between the two countries
UAE21 hours ago
The UAE has sent a plane carrying 27 tonnes of food and medical supplies to support Ukrainian refugees in Poland. The relief supplies were sent as part of the continuous effort by the UAE to help alleviate the humanitarian repercussions faced by displaced Ukrainians and refugees.
Salem Ahmed Al Kaabi, the UAE Ambassador to Ukraine, affirmed the UAE's keenness to contribute to the humanitarian relief effort, and to support and assist Ukrainian refugees.
This follows the UAE leadership's belief in humanitarian solidarity and in the values and principles of supporting all the peoples of the world, standing by them in overcoming their humanitarian crises and alleviating their suffering.
Since the outset of the Ukrainian crisis, the UAE has sent six planes to Poland and Moldova, carrying 156 tonnes of food and medical aid and ambulances, as part of its announcement of a donation of Dh 18.3 million (US$5 million) in response to the United Nations' Humanitarian Flash Appeal to provide urgently-needed assistance and the Regional Refugee Response Plan.
The Dubai International Humanitarian City (IHC), in cooperation with international organisations in the city, sent 124 tonnes, including relief supplies and shelter equipment.
