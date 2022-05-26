Abu Dhabi: Afghan refugee ties the knot with Canadian fiancé

Couple had planned wedding in Afghanistan in 2021 before the situation in the country made them cancel all plans

Nasir and Sumayyah get married in the Expat Family Court, Abu Dhabi.

by Rasha Abu Baker Published: Thu 26 May 2022, 8:36 PM Last updated: Thu 26 May 2022, 9:14 PM

Today was a special day for Nasir, 23, and his bride Sumayyah, 19, who woke up filled with excitement and anticipation, perhaps like thousands of other brides and grooms around the world.

Yet, the story of this union is unlike any other, and beautifully encapsulates what human persistence and drive can accomplish in the name of love.

The Afghanistan collapse at the end of 2021 turned the world upside down for many, including Nasir and Sumayyah, who had plans to wed that year. Instead, 7 months ago, Nasir had to flee his country with his family to Abu Dhabi and has been living in Emirates Humanitarian City ever since.

He, like thousands of other Afghans, has been awaiting his fate for resettlement to the United States while being housed in Humanitarian City and have been unable to take any meaningful steps towards his future until today, when the Expat Family Court in Abu Dhabi made it possible for him to wed Sumayyah who flew out from Toronto, Canada with her father for the occasion.

“It was a wonderful day. Hamdlillah. Like a movie, a memory that I have created and I’m going to remember it every time I close my eyes,” Nasir said speaking via video link from Humanitarian City.

Dressed in a suit picked out by his wife-to-be, he made his way with a police escort to the court located in Abu Dhabi’s Judicial Department where Sumayyah was awaiting dressed in bridal white.

“I felt very good, very beautiful,” said Sumayyah. “I haven’t seen him for 9 months. We were very, very happy that he was able to come out [of the camp] this morning,” she added.

“We were happy just talking and spending time with each other. Because we know that we wouldn't be able to see each other for a while,” Nasir said.

The couple had to apply for a special permit from authorities for him to be able to leave the camp and get married, which the Expat Family Court helped facilitate.

Sumayyah’s father first learned about the Abu Dhabi Civil Marriage Court online and they decided it was one way they could take a step towards their future.

Summayyah said, “My father saw it on the news and he let me know. Both families decided to go with it.”

Born and raised in Canada, Sumayyah was introduced to Nasir during a trip to her country of origin Afghanistan a few years ago. The couple grew closer and fell in love, and were planning their wedding in Afghanistan in 2021 before the situation in the country forced them to cancel their plans.

They both have a new hope for their future says Sumayyah, "Now that we are legally married, I can finally sponsor him via the spousal sponsorship programme,” she explained.

The two will undoubtedly continue on until they’re together in Canada, settled and enjoying the love they found with one another.

What is Abu Dhabi’s Secular Marriage Law?

The Expat Family Court Personal Status Law No 14 of 2021 governs family matters in the UAE

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs, and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD), issued decision No. 8 of 2022 approving the regulations for the implementation of the Law No. 14 of 2021 in Abu Dhabi.

The family law in Abu Dhabi, which was introduced in 2021, regulates personal status matters for foreigners, including civil marriage, no-fault divorce, joint child custody, and financial rights, applies to all expats, non-residents and tourists regardless of their religion.

The secular law, which has been approved and implemented, now applies to Muslims from the GCC, Arab nations and other countries, a judicial official has said.

Under the civil marriage scheme, the law allows expats, tourists and non-residents to marry in Abu Dhabi.

The new law governs family matters for expats or foreigners and offers tourists a chance to get civil marriage certificates.

The service is only provided by Abu Dhabi and is available exclusively in the region.