UAE: School bus driver jailed for running over student, causing her death

The Ajman First Court of Appeal ordered a school bus driver who ran over an Emirati student near to her house to be imprisoned for 6 months, and to pay Dh200,000 as legal blood money to her family.
The accused (AMK) is a school bus driver who works for the Emirates Transport Corporation.
The accused ran over the student, Sheikha Hassan, on 15 February 2022, in front of her family's house upon her return from school in the Hamidiya area of Ajman.
According to investigation, the student, after the end of the school day, boarded the school bus. When the bus stopped next to her house, she got off and walked in front of the bus. The bus driver moved forward without paying attention, which led to the bus hitting her. She died after suffering severe head injuries.
The investigations also revealed that the accused did not abide by the traffic signs and traffic safety rules, and that he drove the school bus without taking the utmost care and caution, causing the victim's death.
