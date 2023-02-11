UAE President receives Chief of Army Staff of Pakistan

By Wam Published: Sat 11 Feb 2023, 2:05 PM

The President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received General Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, at Qasr Al Shati.

General Munir extended his heartfelt condolences to Sheikh Mohamed on the passing of Sheikha Maryam bint Abdullah bin Sulayem Al Falasi, and also on behalf of President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif of Pakistan.

The two sides held discussions on the UAE-Pakistan bilateral relations and ways to deepen cooperation in defence affairs for the mutual benefit of their nations.

The meeting was attended by several high-level officials from both countries.

