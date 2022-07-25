UAE: Police, civil defence announce evacuation exercise tomorrow

Drill is being held in coordination with the civil defence

By A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 25 Jul 2022, 8:56 PM

An evacuation exercise will be held at the Traffic and Licensing Centre in Ajman tomorrow, July 26.

The Ajman Police said in a public notice that the exercise will be held from 8.30am to 9.30am.

The drill is being held in coordination with the civil defence, the police added.

Evacuation drills are held to assess preparedness of authorities in dealing with emergencies like fire. Similar exercises held in the past typically began with a siren, with emergency personnel partially or wholly evacuating premises.

The aim is to measure emergency preparedness and capabilities.

