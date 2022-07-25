UAE: Police, civil defence announce evacuation exercise tomorrow

Registration of bidders for this online auction started today
An evacuation exercise will be held at the Traffic and Licensing Centre in Ajman tomorrow, July 26.
The Ajman Police said in a public notice that the exercise will be held from 8.30am to 9.30am.
The drill is being held in coordination with the civil defence, the police added.
Evacuation drills are held to assess preparedness of authorities in dealing with emergencies like fire. Similar exercises held in the past typically began with a siren, with emergency personnel partially or wholly evacuating premises.
The aim is to measure emergency preparedness and capabilities.
ALSO READ:
Registration of bidders for this online auction started today
Dubai has also been repeatedly making it to the top of ‘best places to get married in’ lists
The man was 32 at the time of the incident
The emirate is 15th costliest city in the world to marry in this year
Doctors will spread awareness on ways to avoid dehydration, strokes, exhaustion
During site visits in the past, officials found men without safety gear
Atlantis, JW Marriot Marquis are among those who donate
They will be distributed starting Wednesday, July 27