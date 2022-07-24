Dubai Police issue over 1,700 fines for driving unsafe vehicles

Cops share tips to prevent vehicle fires as they aim for a summer without accidents

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sun 24 Jul 2022, 12:07 PM

The Dubai Police issued 1,704 fines to motorists caught driving unserviceable vehicles in the first six months of 2022. During the same period, the police also spotted 2,166 violations related to defective tyres and 2,215 cases of motorists driving vehicles that do not meet safety requirements.

This came as the police issued an advisory, urging motorists to ensure their vehicles are well-maintained and all damaged parts are repaired, especially amid scorching temperatures during the summer.

"It is essential to ensure vehicles are well-maintained at trustworthy agencies and body shops. Neglecting vehicle maintenance and resorting to unreliable repair shops are two of the most important reasons that lead to breakdown and vehicle fires," Colonel Jumaa Salem bin Suwaidan, acting director of the General Directorate of Traffic, said.

The officer urged motorists to carry out regular check-ups of their vehicles and adhere to the traffic laws and regulations.

"In summer, vehicle fires increase significantly, resulting in human losses and material damage to the vehicle. This is avoided by ensuring regular vehicle maintenance and replacing damaged parts with new ones, especially those related to the engine and electric wiring," Col. Bin Suwaidan explained.

