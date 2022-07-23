Dubai: Not a single criminal, traffic case against unknown in 5 years in Hatta police station

Patrols have been deployed to ensure the public's safety

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sat 23 Jul 2022, 2:57 PM

Hatta, a popular tourist destination for dune-bashing enthusiasts, has had no criminal activity involving unknown people in the last five years.

Colonel Mubarak Al Ketbi, Director of the Hatta Police Station said that high season begins in October, every year.

"In 2021, Hatta attracted 1,255,863 visitors, while 135,909 tourists enjoyed the activities and mountain scenery in 2022 so far," he said.

Al Ketbi added that the police station has ensured that both residents and visitors are safe and secure by tactically and sufficiently deploying patrols across the area.

"The Hatta Police Station has no record of criminal and traffic cases reported against unknown party over the last five years. It has remarkably achieved 100% security coverage across the jurisdiction area and the same for the attendance of on-duty officers in all reports received by the Stations," he said.

An average response time of one minute and seventeen seconds was achieved when the target was set at four minutes, last year. In 2020, a target of seven minutes was set, but forces reached in an average two minutes and four seconds.

A Smart Police Station has also been set up in Hatta to increase security.

