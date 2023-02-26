UAE offers condolences to China over victims of coal mine collapse

The incident resulted in the death and injury of dozens of people

By WAM Published: Sun 26 Feb 2023, 10:19 PM

The UAE has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the People's Republic of China over the victims of a coal mine collapse that resulted in the death and injury of dozens of people.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the Chinese government and its people, as well as the families of the victims of this tragedy, and its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.

