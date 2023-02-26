UAE offers condolences to China over victims of coal mine collapse

Since 2012, he has worked with several associations to support the medical needs of top athletes like Novak Djokovic, Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna
The UAE has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the People's Republic of China over the victims of a coal mine collapse that resulted in the death and injury of dozens of people.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the Chinese government and its people, as well as the families of the victims of this tragedy, and its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.
Installation will start in the second quarter of 2023 and it is expected to be operating by the end of the year
In total, Dh11,756,050 was awarded in prize money to 1,345 participants
Less than 24 hours remain for the nation to undertake the Arab world’s first long-duration space mission
KT reader asks how end-of-service benefits and procedures will differ from regular visa holders
“We don’t have any terms and conditions for such people," the owner of the restaurant said
Some were pretty, others were unique while some were just downright quirky
The Emirati astronaut is set to fly to the International Space Station along with his SpaceX Crew-6 colleagues on February 27