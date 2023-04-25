UAE: New Dh100-million fire prevention project begins in Sharjah

The initiative — considered the first of its kind in the world — comes as a permanent solution to fire hazards in dozens of buildings in the emirate

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Tue 25 Apr 2023, 1:52 PM

The Sharjah Municipality has officially started its work to replace buildings' facades with fire-resistant claddings, just a day after the Dh100-million project was announced.

His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah and Member of the Supreme Council, approved the mega initiative that is considered the first of its kind in the world.

Forty buildings with aluminium facades — classified as high-risk for fire incidents — would get the new claddings as part of the project's first phase.

Obaid Saeed Al Tunaiji, director-general of the Sharjah City Municipality, said they immediately moved into action and mobilised teams for the mega initiative, which seeks to bolster public safety.

This safety project, which is completely funded by the emirate's government, comes as a permanent solution to reduce building fires in the emirate. It was also rolled out just in time for the summer season when fire-related incidents are usually recorded.

Al Tunaiji confirmed that the project will be implemented in several phases, in coordination with the Department of Planning and Survey and the Sharjah Civil Defence Authority. It would cover residential towers that are identified as high-risk for fire incidents and with a height of more than seven storeys.

Engineer Khalifa bin Hadda Al Suwaidi, director of Technical Services at Sharjah Municipality, added that a special committee was formed to conduct studies and identify buildings with aluminium facades.

“It will be implemented in accordance with international specifications, standards, and codes to ensure the highest levels of safety and fire prevention in the city of Sharjah,” Al Suwaidi said.

