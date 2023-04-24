UAE: Fire breaks out in commercial complex; traffic diverted from major road

The move is a safety measure, said police

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 24 Apr 2023, 10:45 PM

A fire has broken out in a commercial complex in Ras Al Khaimah. Such is the intensity of the blaze that the police have diverted traffic from a major road near the site.

In a notice, RAK Police said traffic on the Mohammed Bin Salem Road is being diverted to "several alternative routes".

The police said the move is a safety measure. "We kindly request your cooperation and wish you a safe journey," the force added.