UAE: Man told to pay Dh50,000 for threatening father, trying to evict him from his home

A man who threatened his father and tried to evict him from his house in Al Ain has been instructed to pay him Dh50,000 in compensation for the damages.
Official court documents stated that the Arab father filed a lawsuit against his son demanding that he compensates him for threatening him and trying to evict him from his house.
The elderly man said his son tried to deprive him of his own home. He said the defendant had on several occasions tried to evict him from his home because he wanted to use the property for his personal benefits.
The father said his son also threatened to harm him if he didn’t leave the house.
The son had earlier been convicted by the Al Ain criminal court of threatening to harm his father and trying to evict him from his home.
The father then filed a civil lawsuit against him demanding Dh50,000 in compensation for the moral, psychological and material damages he suffered as a result of his actions.
After hearing from all parties, the Al Ain Civil Court of First Instance ordered the Arab man to pay Dh50,000 to his father in compensation for the damages.
The man was also told to pay for his father’s legal expenses.
