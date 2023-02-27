UAE: Man files Dh55,000 lawsuit against another who accused him of threatening to kill housemaid

The plaintiff was kept in police custody for seven days after the initial death threat complaint was filed

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Mon 27 Feb 2023, 8:27 AM

An Abu Dhabi resident filed a lawsuit against another man who accused him of threatening to kill his housemaid.

The complainant said that the defendant had filed a report with the police, accusing him of visiting the defendant's house and threatening to kill the housemaid multiple times. The police detained him for seven days as they investigated the matter. The Public Prosecution later ordered for his release after he denied the accusations. They also did not find sufficient evidence to prosecute him.

After his release, the Arab man filed a civil lawsuit against the defendant, stressing that he maliciously accused him of threatening to kill his housemaid, which ruined his reputation.

The plaintiff also said that the defendant made him spend a week in detention for no good reason, which affected him and his family psychologically. He demanded that he be paid Dh55,000 for the damages he suffered.

After hearing from all parties, Abu Dhabi Family and Civil Administrative Claims Court dismissed the case because it was baseless.

The judge said in his ruling that the defendant had the legal right to file a criminal complaint against the plaintiff after suspecting him of threatening to kill his housemaid.

The plaintiff was told to pay for the defendant’s legal expenses.

