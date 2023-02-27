Dubai court reduces model's drug abuse sentence from deportation to Dh5,000 fine

Two types of psychotropic substances were found in her car during the arrest

File photo

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Mon 27 Feb 2023, 8:50 AM

An Arab model has been convicted of soliciting and using drugs by the Misdemeanour Court.

She contacted a dealer through WhatsApp and transferred the money he asked for into his bank account. After the payment was made, he sent her the location to go to collect the drugs.

The General Department for Narcotics Control had received a tip that the accused possessed and used drugs. Once the information was verified, the police was able to locate and seize the model. When they arrested her, they found two types of psychotropic substances in her car.

During the interrogation, she confessed to her crime.

After reviewing the case, the court found her guilty of abusing drugs, possessing psychotropic substances, and transferring money to a bank account in order to purchase psychotropic substances. However, it showed her clemency and reduced her sentence from deportation to a fine of Dh5,000. She is also prohibited from transferring money for a period of two years without a permit from the Central Bank.

