UAE jobs: Apple announces new vacancies for Dubai, Abu Dhabi outlets

With its offer of 40-45 hours of work per week and its attractive salaries, the US firm is considered one of the top employers globally

File photo

by Waheed Abbas Published: Sun 27 Nov 2022, 1:16 PM

US technology giant Apple has announced new jobs to fill vacant positions across its Dubai and Abu Dhabi outlets.

The iPhone manufacturer has announced vacancies for the role of Business Expert, Operations Expert, Expert, Creative, Genius, Technical Specialist, Business Professional, and Specialist. Two job vacancies that were previously listed are Manager and Product Marketing Manager, iPad and Mac.

Apple is currently operating four stores in the UAE – two each in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. The outlets are located in Dubai Mall, The Mall of the Emirates, Yas Mall and Al Maryah Island.

The Al Maryah Island outlet was the latest to open with a multicultural team of more than 80 members, representing 28 nationalities and collectively speaking over 30 languages, including Arabic, English, French, Hindi, Urdu, Tagalog, and more.

In February 2022, Apple announced it would double the size of its Yas Mall outlet. Offering weekly work hours of 40-45 and attractive salaries to candidates, the US firm is considered one of the top employers globally.

Below is the list of jobs and key requirements:

Business Expert

Knowledge of how businesses use technology and what Apple solutions can offer them

Comfort using the phone to interact with customers and to position business solutions

Ability to facilitate business experiences through in-store briefings, workshops, and events

Operations Expert

Ability to think quickly and perform problem-solving tasks, even within changing conditions

Leadership skills, whether guiding by example or coaching a group

Strong organisational skills, quickly evaluating every situation

Expert

Demonstrated proficiency in technology, particularly Apple products, and the ability to quickly learn about new products

Proven experience in sales and technology solutions, as well as in developing customer loyalty

Ability to consistently deliver great customer experiences — no matter what the situation

Creative

Passion for education and ability to instruct in a “hands-off” manner, letting users learn by doing

Ability to teach small groups and coach multiple customers simultaneously

Tenacity to work with users until they truly become independent and are able to create on their own

Genius

Strong people skills and a knack for problem-solving

Ability to maintain composure and customer focus while troubleshooting and solving technical issues

Ability to adhere to a schedule of customer appointments

ALSO READ:

Technical specialist

Ability to assess customers’ support needs when they arrive, then provide solutions or refer them to other team members

Flexibility to regularly rotate through different technical specialities and skill sets

Ability to thrive on change as products evolve

Business Pro

Minimum 3 to 5 years of proven track record of success and high performance in technology and/or business solutions sales, or equivalent

Advanced and demonstrated Apple expertise in mobility adoption and business transformation with general knowledge of key SMB industries, technology trends, challenges, and industries

Specialist