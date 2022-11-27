UAE jobs: Apple announces new vacancies for Dubai, Abu Dhabi outlets

The ceremony coincides with the country's National Day celebrations
US technology giant Apple has announced new jobs to fill vacant positions across its Dubai and Abu Dhabi outlets.
The iPhone manufacturer has announced vacancies for the role of Business Expert, Operations Expert, Expert, Creative, Genius, Technical Specialist, Business Professional, and Specialist. Two job vacancies that were previously listed are Manager and Product Marketing Manager, iPad and Mac.
Apple is currently operating four stores in the UAE – two each in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. The outlets are located in Dubai Mall, The Mall of the Emirates, Yas Mall and Al Maryah Island.
The Al Maryah Island outlet was the latest to open with a multicultural team of more than 80 members, representing 28 nationalities and collectively speaking over 30 languages, including Arabic, English, French, Hindi, Urdu, Tagalog, and more.
In February 2022, Apple announced it would double the size of its Yas Mall outlet. Offering weekly work hours of 40-45 and attractive salaries to candidates, the US firm is considered one of the top employers globally.
Business Expert
Operations Expert
Expert
Creative
Genius
ALSO READ:
Technical specialist
Business Pro
Specialist
The ceremony coincides with the country's National Day celebrations
Expo City Dubai marks end of its participation in month-long annual event
Sheikh Mohammed pays rich tribute to one of the pioneers of the emirate's healthcare sector
Thousands of teachers, students, children and families in the Yarinacocha district of Ucayali are being trained to operate an innovative aquaponics system recently installed there
The warmth, hospitality, love, and affection between the UAE and Pakistani communities are 'unprecedented', ambassador says
This shopping weekend is also called the White Friday with several online and traditional stores offering massive bargain deals
After suffering serious injuries that caused paralysis and a punctured lung, Koko — a female Akita — had to undergo a seven-hour spinal surgery
This is perhaps one of the best weekend activities in the emirate for outdoor community entertainment